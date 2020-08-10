Judd Apatow Will Direct A George Carlin Documentary For HBO

Judd Apatow will bring the story of the late Geroge Carlin to HBO in a new two-part documentary.

The comedy director will turn his eye to the comedian in the film, which will feature archival footage of his performances as well as interviews with his family and friends. Carlin, who had a history of heart trouble that spanned three decades, died of heart failure in 2008.

“It is an honour to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work,” Apatow said of the project, reports Variety. “The sting of his words is as sharp now as when he was on stage. Carlin is the comedian’s comedian who mastered his craft and shaped American counterculture such that he paved the way for a generation of comics that followed,” adds the project’s executive producer, Teddy Leifer.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Go Back To The Future For An Excellent Adventure In New ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Trailer

Dubbed the “dead of counterculture comedians,” Carlin was perhaps best known for his “Seven Dirty Words” monologue. He made more than 130 appearances on “The Tonight Show” over his career, which was defined by his use of incisive language and jokes about taboo subjects.

Carlin appeared in several movie and TV projects over the years, including as Rufus in “Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and roles in “The Prince Of Tides” and “Outrageous Fortune”.

Despite a career built on explicit language, Carlin was also the voice of the conductor on the children’s series “Shining Time Station” and the narrator of “Thomas & Friends”.