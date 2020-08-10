Howard Stern Has A Message For Ellen Degeneres: ‘I Would Change My Whole Image’

With Ellen DeGeneres under fire for allegedly overseeing a toxic work environment, Howard Stern is offering some advice on how to rehabilitate her image.

Speaking about the controversy on his SiriusXM show, Stern said, “You know what I’d do if I was Ellen? I would change my whole image. I’d go on the air and be a son of a b***h… people would come on and (I would) go, ‘F**k you.’ Just be a pr**k.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently under internal investigation following a report in BuzzFeed detailing accusations of bullying, harassment and racism behind the scenes by current and former staff.

While Stern said that he has socialized occasionally with DeGeneres, he is not privy to what it is like to work on her talk show.

After recommending she patch things up with her workers, Stern suggested that DeGeneres follow in his shock jock footsteps.

“So you think I’m a pr**k? I’m going to show you exactly,” he joked.

He then noted that in his case, his on-air persona has had the opposite effect.

“I’m known on the air as a pr**k, but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part,” Stern said.