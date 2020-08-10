Things Appear To Be Heating Up Between Justin Hartley And Sofia Pernas Amid Chrishell Stause Divorce Controversy

It looks like Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are an item.

The “This Is Us” actor added fuel to the romance rumours with his former “The Young And The Restless” co-star just two months after they were spotting kissing and just days after ex-wife Chrishell Stause detailed their divorce on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”.

It all started over the weekend when both Hartley and Pernas shared similar cryptic posts to their Instagram stories.

In Pernas’ post, a man’s arm can be seen holding a cigar next to a cocktail. She captioned the shot with Lionel Richie lyrics, “Easy like Sunday mornin’.”

Later on, Hartley posted a photo of himself in the pool with his dog, Paisley, and referenced Pernas’ caption, by writing, “Paisley like Sunday mornin’.”

Photo: Instagram/Sodia Pernas

Photo: Instagram/Justin Hartley

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in Nov. 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but in the hit reality show the star claimed that Hartley texted her about their divorce filing.

“Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers,” Stause said in the brand new season.

Hartley and Stause married in 2017.