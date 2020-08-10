‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ In Trailer For Documentary About The Actor’s Pro Wrestling Career

David Arquette is reclaiming his glory.

On Monday, the trailer debuted for the new documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”, which charts the “Scream” actor’s big pro-wrestling comeback.

Back in 2000, Arquette earned the ire of wrestling fans by winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, 18 years later the actor has decided to get back into the pro wrestling scene to redeem his reputation among fans of the sport and gain back some self-respect.

The doc, co-directed by Oscar nominee David Darg and Price James, follows Arquette’s journey back into the ring.

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” hits drive-in theatres on August 21 and premieres on VOD on August 28.