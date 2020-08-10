‘Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged To Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi has found her happily ever after.

The Canadian “Bachelor” alum, 32, shared her happy news to Instagram on Monday, announcing she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joshua Wolfe.

“August 9, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!” she captioned a series of photos of the couple in front of Quebec City’s Château Frontenac. “Joshua Wolfe, YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!”

Wolfe shared a similar announcement, simply writing, “She said yes ❤️💍.”

Grimaldi was previously engaged to Nick Viall after winning his season of “The Bachelor” – they split in 2017.