‘X-Men’ Actor Shawn Ashmore Signs Up For ‘The Boys’ Season 2

The actor will take on the role of Lamplighter when Amazon’s satirical superhero show returns to screens this September.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, “The Boys” follows a team of vigilantes as they fight back against corrupt superpowered individuals.

“We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter,” said showrunner Eric Kripke in a statement to EW.

“He brings so much depth, menace, and world weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

The fiery role couldn’t be any more different to Ashmore’s X-Men days when he once portrayed the character of Iceman.