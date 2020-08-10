‘The Blacklist’ Bloopers: James Spader And The Cast Hilariously Fumble Through Their Lines

It’s not all doom and gloom on “The Blacklist”! It’s true that NBC’s crime drama loves to live in the dramatics, but on the set of the long-running series, it’s a different story.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the season 7 bloopers, featuring James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Amir Arison, as they hilariously fumble their way through scenes. With long days on set, who can fault them for stumbling through a line or miscalculating the distance to a chair (as Arison is caught doing), and having a good laugh about it?

The outtakes are included on the season 7 DVD/Blu-ray set, which also features deleted scenes, never-before-seen featurettes, cast and producer commentaries and a special tribute to the late Brian Dennehy.

While “The Blacklist” will return for an eighth season, executive producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath revealed during the virtual Comic-Con@Home panel in July that the ramifications of the partially animated finale, which saw Liz (Boone) siding with her mom, Katarina (Laila Robins), upends everything.

“We didn’t get to finish our last three episodes, and while that arc may seem a little accelerated because it was done in that final episode, I think it’s going to become very clear where she’s going with that when we start next season,” Bokenkamp teased. “I think it blows everything up in sort of the best way possible. It’s an inevitable turn that is going to be really fun to watch unravel and blow things up.”

“Usually, obviously, we finish off all the stories that we’re contemplating in a given year and then we start the next year thinking, ‘Oh my God, well we did all the big stuff at the end of last year. Where are we going to start?’ This year we have all the big stuff that we were unable to finish at the end of the last season that is going to start next season,” Eisendrath added. “So season 8 starts in a much more heightened, dramatic place than normal seasons do. We are going to tell the story that we were unable to tell at the end of last season.”

Season 7 of “The Blacklist” is available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from Sony Home Entertainment.

Meanwhile, season 8 of “The Blacklist” is scheduled to return to Global this fall.

