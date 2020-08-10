‘Finding Freedom’ Author Discusses Race Issues Within The Monarchy, Plus Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Kate Middleton

With the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography out on Tuesday, the book’s authors sat down with “Good Morning America” where they discussed Kate Middleton and Meghan’s rumoured feud.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family co-author Omid Scobie opened up about how Kate and Meghan really didn’t have anything in common.

“These are two women that really have very little in common,” he said. “I think being a newcomer and knowing that Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she, from speaking to sources, knew that Meghan felt that she could of or needed a little bit more support from Kate and didn’t get it in some of those important moments.”

The tabloids were full of stories of the “duelling duchesses,” including one on how Kate was reduced to tears at Harry and Meghan’s wedding but Scobie said it “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“When I spoke to the people who were actually there and involved, the first thing they all said was, ‘There were no tears.'”

Scobie and correspondent Deborah Roberts discussed if race had anything to do with Harry and Meghan stepping down as working royals or if it was “really more complicated than that.”

“In terms of ticking those boxes that may ruffle feathers within an ancient institution such as that of the monarchy, she had really ticked all of them. But race did play a role,” he replied.

While this historical moment is playing out for the world, those in the future might see it with different eyes.

“History will remember them as a couple that were perhaps failed by the institution of the monarchy, where there was this chance to have a woman of colour, an American woman of colour, in the House of Windsor representing the monarchy just as much as her husband,” Scobie said. “That was a chance for the royal family to have diversity, inclusivity and representation in a way that no other moment in their lives could have brought. And for them to not have harnessed that is something I’m sure historians will be looking at for years to come.”

Scobie and co-author Carolyn Durand will appear on ET Canada later this week.