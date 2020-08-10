Zac Efron To Star In ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Remake

He has previously starred as a high school basketball player, a circus ringmaster and a notorious serial killer, but Zac Efron is trying his hand at babysitting in his latest movie role.

The actor is set to begin working on a remake of “Three Men and a Baby”, which is being created for Disney+.

The original 1987 comedy starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as bachelors who find themselves caring for a baby girl.

The movie was followed by the 1990 sequel “Three Men and a Little Lady”, which reunited all of the leading cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake will be produced by Gordon Gray, who last made the Ben Affleck drama “The Way Back”.

Efron has most recently been starring in Netflix docuseries “Down to Earth”, which sees him exploring global sustainability.