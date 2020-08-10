Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer And More Stars Wear ‘Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor’ T-Shirts

Celebrities are advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor 150 days after she was killed. On Monday, A-list stars including Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Regina King, Jessica Alba and Amanda Seales took to Instagram to show off shirts that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by Louisville Metro Police in March. She and her boyfriend were in their home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address. Taylor was shot eight times. Though one officer was fired after Taylor’s death, none of the officers involved have been arrested or charged.
The shirts, which are part of a campaign by Phenomenal and the WNBA, also feature a portrait of Taylor on the back, which was created by Arlyn García.
“It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — and her killers have not been charged,” the celebrities’ posts read. “Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten.”
“Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME,” the posts continued. “Proud to stand with WNBA players in joining this campaign, created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits from tees will be donated.”
It’s been 150 days since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated. Art by @arlyn.garcia #sayhername #justiceforbreonnataylor
In addition to sharing the same message, some celebrities also included personal messages in their posts.
“Today I explained this t shirt to my 3 yr old daughter. I didn’t sugarcoat the tragedy of it. She should know what kind of world she is here to reimagine,” Wilde wrote of her daughter, Daisy. “Her innocent horror and confusion should be all of ours.”
“We are still fighting for you sis! ✊🏽,” Niecy Nash wrote.
Keep scrolling to see other celebrities who supported the cause.
