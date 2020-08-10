Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie And More Launch #DCSuitUp Virtual Challenge

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie and more of the DC Universe are celebrating their fans.

In honour of their upcoming DC FanDome event, actors and actresses who portray fan-favourite DC comic book characters on the big screen are encouraging the fandom to take part in the #DCSuitUp virtual challenge.

Using Instagram’s new Reels feature, fans are showing off their best cosplay and costumes.

Johnson, Gadot, Ezra Miller, Margot Robbie, Zachary Levi, Javicia Leslie and Cress Williams all shared the killer looks sent in by their biggest fans.

Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn, shared her Instagram Reels, captioning it, “Happiness is a world full of Harleys, puddin’.”

Gadot shared looks for Wonder Woman, Miller debuted some killer The Flash costumes and Johnson showed off Black Adam.

Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) and Zachary Levi (Shazam) also shared clips.

The DC FanDome event will be virtual this year.