Zelda Williams Reveals Why She Will Stay Off Social Media On Anniversary Of Dad Robin Williams’s Death

While Tuesday, August 11 will mark the 6th anniversary of the day that Robin Williams tragically passed away, the comedian’s daughter has told fans that she will not be posting a public tribute to mark the solemn occasion.

Instead, Zelda Williams will be taking a break from social media on the poignant day.

RELATED: Zelda Williams Has ‘Savage’ Comeback For Eric Trump Over His Robin Williams Tweet

“Tomorrow is Dad’s death anniversary. As always, I will not be here,” wrote Zelda, in a message posted to Twitter on Monday.

“It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” she continued.

RELATED: Zelda Williams Honours Late Father Robin Williams On His 69th Birthday

Explaining why she chooses to be absent from social media on every anniversary, Zelda told fans, “As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial – a place, not a person – where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.

“But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other’s memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much.”

She added, “In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek Help. Keep fighting.”

RELATED: Zelda Williams Shares Candid Photos Of Her Late Father Robin Williams

Beneath the message, Zelda listed details for suicide prevention services based all over the world, including The South African Depression Anxiety Group, Crisis Services Canada Hotline and Lifeline Australia.

Movie icon Robin Williams tragically died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.