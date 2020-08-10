‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spin-Off Featuring Patrick Star In The Works

By Jamie Samhan.

© Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CPImages
© Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CPImages

SpongeBob’s trusty sidekick Patrick is getting the recognition he deserves.

Nickelodeon is putting the final details on a “SpongeBob SquarePants” spin-off titled “The Patrick Star Show”, Deadline reports.

RELATED: SpongeBob Joins The LGBTQ+ Community

Sources say the show will be like “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” with Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) hosting his own late-night talk show. It will “revolve around Patrick and his family.”

Last year, Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins announced another “SpongeBob” spin-off. The “Kamp Karol” prequel which will be available soon on CBS All Access.

RELATED: ‘The SpongeBob Movie’ Shares 26 Second Super Bowl Ad Spot Because Even Pre-Show Commercials ‘Are Really Expensive’

Other animated projects for the network in works include an adaptation of Real Pigeons Fight Crime and “Middlemost Post”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP