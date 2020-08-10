‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spin-Off Featuring Patrick Star In The Works

SpongeBob’s trusty sidekick Patrick is getting the recognition he deserves.

Nickelodeon is putting the final details on a “SpongeBob SquarePants” spin-off titled “The Patrick Star Show”, Deadline reports.

RELATED: SpongeBob Joins The LGBTQ+ Community

Sources say the show will be like “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” with Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) hosting his own late-night talk show. It will “revolve around Patrick and his family.”

Last year, Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins announced another “SpongeBob” spin-off. The “Kamp Karol” prequel which will be available soon on CBS All Access.

RELATED: ‘The SpongeBob Movie’ Shares 26 Second Super Bowl Ad Spot Because Even Pre-Show Commercials ‘Are Really Expensive’

Other animated projects for the network in works include an adaptation of Real Pigeons Fight Crime and “Middlemost Post”.