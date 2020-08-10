Mama June ‘Proud’ To Say She’s Six Months Sober

“This is amazing, y’all. I’m so proud of this.”

Shannon’s manager also sent her a batch of cookies to celebrate.

In a recent episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot”, Honey Boo Boo’s mom revealed the extent of her drug abuse.

“[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using… just smoking crack. It’s weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here,” she said.

Revealing that she snorted crack daily, sometimes spending $3,000 (USD) a day, she added: “I can go through a couple ounces a day, easy. Not even think about it.”