Mama June ‘Proud’ To Say She’s Six Months Sober

By Sarah Curran.

Mama June Shannon is celebrating a big milestone in her sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star told fans that she is “very proud” of herself for staying sober for so long.

“Hey guys, real quick I just wanted to jump on here. I know my birthday isn’t until Monday, but I want to share this six-month blinged out chip that my manager sent me for my birthday,” she said, sharing a look at the sparkly pink six-month sobriety coin.

“It’s probably the most thing I’m proud of because now me and Geno are over six months clean,” she continued.

“This is amazing, y’all. I’m so proud of this.”

Shannon’s manager also sent her a batch of cookies to celebrate.

In a recent episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot”, Honey Boo Boo’s mom revealed the extent of her drug abuse.

“[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using… just smoking crack. It’s weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here,” she said.

Revealing that she snorted crack daily, sometimes spending $3,000 (USD) a day, she added: “I can go through a couple ounces a day, easy. Not even think about it.”

