Disney Unveils Spellbinding Trailer For ‘Magic Camp’ Starring Adam DeVine

“Magic Camp” is finally ready to cast a spell on Disney+ viewers.

The comedy, which stars Adam DeVine, faced lengthy delays due to the impact of COVID-19.

The movie follows a magician named Andy (DeVine) who coaches a group of misfit campers to become the next Harry Houdini.

In the process of teaching the rookie magicians, Andy rediscovers his love own love of magic and reignites his career.

“Magic Camp” also stars Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) and Golden Globe winner Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”).

The film was helmed by “Mean Girls” director Mark Waters.

“Magic Camp” arrives on Disney+ on August 14.