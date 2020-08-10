Tate McRae Releases Animated Music Video For ‘Vicious’ Ft. Lil Mosey

Singer-songwriter Tate McRae has released an animated music video for her new track “vicious” ft. Lil Mosey.

The video sees a cartoon version of the rising star demonstrating some electrifying superhero skills.

McRae, who hails from Calgary, made a name for herself as a competitive dancer, placing second runner up on season 13 of “So You Think You Can Dance“.

The entertainer has previously hit the stage for performances on “Ellen” and “The Teen Choice Awards“.

McRae released her debut EP, all the things i never said, in January. She also wrapped her completely sold out all the things I never said pt 1 tour which made stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, London, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Last week, McRae received a nomination for an MTV Video Music Award for Push Best New Artist.

In just over a year, she has gathered over 2.4 million subscribers on her “Create with Tate” Youtube channel, where she was racked up 230 million video views and over 450 million combined on demand streams to date.

