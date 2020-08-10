Britney Spears’ Expenses Shown In Court Documents Including How Much Her Father Earned As Her Conservator

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is in the headlines again, this time because of court documents that show the singer’s expenses.

As part of the conservatorship, every dollar is accounted for.

In the court docs obtained by E! News, the “Toxic” singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was paid $128,000 for his role as conservator. Meanwhile, her lawyers and advisors earned a combined total of $1,202,504.30 in 2019.

Spears was given a weekly allowance which she would spend at stores ranging from Target to Anthropologie. Travel came in at $91,242.01 for her trips to Miami and Turks and Caicos.

She also spent $1 million on residential expenses.

Each year, expense reports are filed. Her father said in a recent interview that this allows him to prove he isn’t stealing from his daughter amid the #FreeBritney campaign.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something,” he told The Post. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

A hearing will be held soon to determine is another year will be added to Spears’ 12-year long conservatorship.