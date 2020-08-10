Greg Vaughan Explains Why He Left ‘Days Of Our Lives’: ‘I Felt Like A Glorified Extra’

After saying goodbye to “Days of Our Lives” last month, Greg Vaughan is finally explaining the reasons behind his shock exit.

Vaughan played Eric Brady on the long-running series for nearly 10 years.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, the actor admitted that he had actually considered walking away from the show from as early as 2017.

“A lot of things that were said to me or promised to me never came to fruition,” he revealed. “I didn’t feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered. I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else’s storyline.”

Vaughan maintained that he was simply left with no option other than to leave.

“It was time,” he continued. “My deal was over and that was it.”

The TV star also claimed that the “Days of Our Lives” production team didn’t let him go too easily. “They put up a fight before they finally knew that I was not coming back,” he said.

Despite his exit, Vaughan didn’t completely close the door on the possibility of returning one day.

He added, “Never say never… I love ‘Days of Our Lives.'”

Vaughan will make his final appearance on the show in September.