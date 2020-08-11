Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is going to be a mom! The 22-year-old Australian wildlife activist and her husband, Chandler Powell, took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share the news that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin captioned a sweet shot of herself and Powell wearing matching khaki uniforms and holding up a tiny khaki shirt with the family’s Australia Zoo embroidered on it in green. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Irwin went on to reveal that she’s still in her first trimester, but that “we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she wrote.

Powell was over the moon about the news, posting the same image to his account and writing, “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The couple tied the knot back in March at the Australia Zoo.

“It is amazing to have gotten married. We are so grateful to take on this new era as a married couple, but it has been a really funny time,” Irwin told ET’s Lauren Zima in May. “We have spent our honeymoon here at Australia Zoo caring for 1,200 animals. It’s been really fun.”

