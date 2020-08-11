Late-Night Hosts React To Idea Of Putting Donald Trump On Mount Rushmore

Donald Trump thinks he stands alongside the greatest U.S. presidents.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Donald Trump had reached out to the governor of South Dakota to suggest adding his own face to the Mount Rushmore monument.

Trump later denied the report on Twitter, but added that given his many accomplishments, carving his face into the mountain would be a “good idea”.

This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

On Monday’s late-night shows, the hosts all had a field day with both the reporting and Trump’s response.

Jimmy Fallon joked on “The Tonight Show” that Trump saying it was his dream to have his face on Mount Rushmore is “sort of like Dr. Fauci saying it’s his dream to play centre for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

James Corden poked fun at Trump’s dreams on “The Late Late Show”.

“If I was the president of the United States, what does it harm to ask,” he joked. “I’d ask. What’s the worst that could happen?”

On “Late Night”, Seth Meyers joked that Trump probably asked the governor of South Dakota “right after they hung up with the governor of North Dakota. ‘Sorry wrong number!'”

Trump’s “Unconstitutional Slop” Executive Order Trump thinks his unconstitutional executive order on COVID relief should get him a spot on Mount Rushmore smdh Posted by The Daily Show on Monday, August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, on “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah suggested putting Trump on Mount Rushmore wasn’t a bad idea.

“That’s right, Trump thinks that he deserves to be on Mount Rushmore. And honestly, I agree with him,” he said. “I think we should put Trump on Mount Rushmore. But not a carving. I think we should actually put him on Mount Rushmore. No phone, no internet, problem solved.

“Actually, I wouldn’t even mind Trump’s face being carved into Mount Rushmore, just as long as they choose the right picture, because there are a lot of Trump faces I could get behind,” suggesting, “trying-to-catch-a-baseball Trump” and “hair-blowing-in-the-wind Trump.”

Noah added, “And who says it has to be a face?”