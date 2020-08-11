Dua Lipa Accidentally Refers To Blake Shelton As Gwen Stefani’s Husband — See Her Reaction

Dua Lipa fangirled over Gwen Stefani as she interviewed the singer while hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

Lipa chatted to Stefani about quarantining with Blake Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch, her starring in Lipa’s new “Physical” remix, and more.

However, Lipa did accidentally call Shelton Stefani’s husband, which the No Doubt musician was quick to correct despite saying it “sounded cool” when she said it.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Announces Madonna, Missy Elliot Collab ‘Levitating’

“So I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma,” Lipa said. “Who else was with you? How was that?”

Stefani replied after a pause, “Um, well…he’s not my husband but that sounded cool when you said it.”

Stefani also took part in a quickfire questions round of “Dua Tell”, revealing who gave her the sex talk: “My parents, they were good at it. I was a very good girl for a very long time.”

She also said what Shelton would say is her most annoying trait: “Probably being on my phone.”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Dishes On Her Anniversary Plans With Anwar Hadid And Why They Had To Change Them

Stefani replied when asked if she’d ever forgotten her lyrics on stage, “Of course. I’m actually surprised I can remember as much as I do.”

Lipa also questioned a bunch of elderly people about their thoughts on the musician, in a segment titled, “Who-a Lipa?”

“That’s terrible,” one woman said of Lipa’s outfit: “If I had a daughter, I wouldn’t want her to go out in that.”

Another man added, “It looks like she’s trying too hard.”

See more in the clip below.