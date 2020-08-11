Julia Garner Does Spot-On Britney Spears And Gwen Stefani

Julia Garner does some impressive impressions.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show”, the “Ozark” star treated host Jimmy Fallon to her renditions of Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani.

For Spears, Garner briefly ran through some musical notes in perfect Britney style.

“You’ve even got the croak,” Fallon commented.

Garner moved on to Stefani, doing her take of the song “Don’t Speak”.

Fallon responded, “Your body turned into Gwen Stefani just now!”