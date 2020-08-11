Kanye West Admits He ‘Misses’ Jay-Z After ‘Watch The Throne”s Nine-Year Anniversary

Kanye West misses Jay-Z amid their tumultuous relationship.

The pair teamed up for their 2011 album Watch The Throne but their bromance became strained in recent years.

As their LP celebrated its nine-year anniversary Saturday, West posted a grab of their 2011 MTV VMAs performance, alongside the caption:

Miss my bro … real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

West and Jay-Z last made an appearance in public together at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash back in December.

Despite rumours of a feud and West previously making remarks about Jay-Z on stage, Jay-Z previously said during an interview on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”: “That’s my brother. We’re beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

Whenever I'm bored I just watch Kanye and Jay Z perform Otis at the 2011 VMA's and then I'm not bored anymore. Happy birthday to Watch The Throne 👑 pic.twitter.com/S4dMnFko9K — AJ (@ajexpress01) August 8, 2020

“It’s still your sibling forever. We don’t come from the same mom and dad but I’ve watched Kanye from [when he was] without an album,” he said per NME.