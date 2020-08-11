Kanye West Admits He ‘Misses’ Jay-Z After ‘Watch The Throne”s Nine-Year Anniversary

By Becca Longmire.

Kanye West and Jay-Z. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kanye West misses Jay-Z amid their tumultuous relationship.

The pair teamed up for their 2011 album Watch The Throne but their bromance became strained in recent years.

As their LP celebrated its nine-year anniversary Saturday, West posted a grab of their 2011 MTV VMAs performance, alongside the caption:

West and Jay-Z last made an appearance in public together at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash back in December.

Despite rumours of a feud and West previously making remarks about Jay-Z on stage, Jay-Z previously said during an interview on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”: “That’s my brother. We’re beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

“It’s still your sibling forever. We don’t come from the same mom and dad but I’ve watched Kanye from [when he was] without an album,” he said per NME.

