Gordon Ramsay Critiques Daughter’s TikTok Cooking Video: ‘I Thought I Taught You Better’

Gordon Ramsay is not one to sugarcoat his culinary opinions, and that includes dishes prepared by his own children.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” celebrity chef has recently discovered TikTok and has been offering his sometimes-scathing critiques to videos in which users share cooking demonstrations.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Among Richest Celebs On TikTok In U.K.

On Sunday, Ramsay’s 20-year-old daughter Holly posted a video of herself making gnocchi, inviting her dad to “rate my plate,” adding, “And yes, I switched up your recipe.”

However, Ramsay, 53, is not impressed by his daughter’s kitchen handiwork and reposted her video along with his commentary.

“What are you doing, young lady?” Ramsay says while she begins prepping potatoes.

“Oh, peel the potatoes, come on!” he snaps, while she boils the spuds skin-on.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay’s 1-Year-Old Son Adorably Crashes Kelly Clarkson Interview

“No, stop it!” he says as she begins mashing the potatoes. “You’re not mashing because they’re not even cooked properly.”

Holly continues by slicing dough for her gnocchi and then sautées onions and mushrooms, but her dad is not having it.

“Young lady, you should know better,” he tells her. “Shame on you, Holly!”