Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Talk All Things ‘Outlander’ At Virtual PaleyFest Panel

With season 5 of W Network’s “Outlander” finished, the cast and crew of the historical drama reunited for a virtual panel at this year’s PaleyFest.

Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin were all on hand, along with executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, and author Diana Gabaldon.

Talking about his arc in season 5 following Murtagh’s tragic death, Heughan said, “I think it was really rewarding for myself and for fans. For me, that was a really big moment and, I think, for Jamie and the whole family it was a huge moment. The repercussions are felt for many episodes after.”

Heughan also talked about the storyline in which Jamie is bitten by a snake while hunting buffalo.

“Jamie has a strong moment where he has to confront his own mortality,” Heughan said. “Jamie finds himself in the forest with the man that he thinks is not worthy of being his daughter’s husband, a man he thinks is not suited to this world and this time period, and he confronts that and is surprised by Roger’s fortitude and Roger’s own unique way of viewing the world.”

Looking ahead to season 6, the actor said, “This family is together but they are fractured absolutely. They are in no way healed from it. The cracks are still there. They are united and about to face this storm [the Revolutionary War] ahead.”