Joey King Talks Mental Health And Working With Her Ex On ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

Joey King is trying to find balance.

The “Kissing Booth 2” star is on the new cover of Cosmopolitan, and in the issue she opens up about everything from her mental health to the Black Lives Matter movement to working with her ex.

“Some people are really good about setting goals—if they set a goal, they know they have to do it and they won’t feel good until they do it,” King says. “I am the same way, yet I still let myself not get it done for some reason.”

Talking about her struggles with mental health, King says, “I preach a lot about being proactive about your mental health and not feeling selfish for feeling depressed or upset, but then when I sink into these weird moods, I immediately feel super selfish, which makes me feel worse. When it comes to taking care of yourself, there is a certain level of selfishness you have to have, but it’s hard. I haven’t found that balance yet. Because I in no way, shape, or form want to make any conversation that I start right now about me.”

The 21-year-old also shares how she is approaching BLM: “I am a guest. Like every white person who enters, we are guests. This is not an issue we have to make about ourselves. We don’t get to make it about ourselves.”

King stars in “The Kissing Booth 2” alongside ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi, but she says she didn’t mind it for the sake of the movie.

“No one’s thinking to themselves, That was easy, because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again,” she says. “There’s so much I want to say. What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.”

As for how the rest of her year is going, King exclaims, “2020 is a piece of s**t. And I know it’s silly to hope that everything’s beautiful by September because it won’t be. So I’m hoping that there’s hope. That’s more realistic.”