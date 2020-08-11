‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Talks Possible Spinoff Show, Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley’s Split & More

“Selling Sunset” star Maya Vander discusses a possible spinoff, Chrishell Stause’s split from Justin Hartley, and more in a new interview.

Vander tells “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” of rumours of a Miami spinoff show, “It will be tough. So I have to see what I’m going to do at first. I don’t know if we’re getting picked up for season 4 cos Netflix just doesn’t tell us yet.

“I know how long it takes to do ‘Selling Sunset’ in L.A. So I’ve been in Miami, you know, and I have to find, I mean, I have the real estate pretty girls here, but I just don’t have a crazy one like Christine. I need someone to make the show interesting. And I cannot, I cannot be the crazy one.”

Vander adds of who makes the show a success, “Christine makes the show. I mean, I honestly, I don’t think the show would be actually as fun and successful without Christine. One hundred per cent.

“Christine is a very big personality and she’s definitely more interesting than myself, you know, the boring, the mom with the kids who actually do real estate and all that.

“She’s very out there, the fashion, the statement, everything. So she’s more interesting to watch and she can go crazy and do stuff.”

Vander also talks about Stause’s split from Hartley: “I met, I met him only twice and [in] the office once when we were filming before everything happened and you know, they seemed like such a sweet couple.

“So it was really, for me personally, it was really disappointing to hear what happened because they were so good together.

“I mean, it’s not like I was hanging out with them all the time, but yeah. I mean, from what I saw zero signs, so, and you know, he’s from Chicago and my husband is from Chicago.

“I have to give a lot of credit [to Stause] because it’s been very tough on her.”