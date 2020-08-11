Cardi B Calls Out Male Rappers For Not Speaking Up More About Breonna Taylor’s Tragic Death

Cardi B is not one to hold back in interviews.

In a chat with Elle the rapper, who released her new track “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion Friday, discusses Donald Trump, Breonna Taylor’s tragic death, her relationship with Offset, and more in the tell-all chat.

Cardi says of the president and why she wants him out of office: “Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not. He’s not doing anything for anybody.

“He’s just saying things that appease the same people. I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers. That’s why I like [New York governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he’s listening to me.”

Cardi talks about Breonna Taylor’s death amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“That is so insane to me. [I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story. What they did to her is really f**ked up. Really f**ked up,” she tells the mag. “What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f**ked up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

The singer wishes more male rappers would speak out about Taylor: “A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her.”

Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was killed on March 13 in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by Louisville Metro Police. She and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in their own home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times. Though one officer was fired months after the incident, none of the officers involved have been arrested or charged.

Cardi also mentions her marriage to Offset in the chat: “I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There’s always rumours about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumours because they want me to be heartbroken.

“They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world. If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f**kin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”