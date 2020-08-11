Erasure Enlist Drag Stars For New ‘Nerves Of Steel’ Video

Erasure’s new single “Nerves of Steel” has just dropped, and the band have enlisted some of drag’s top queens for a flamboyant new music video.

Among the drag performers appearing in the video are Cara Melle, Cheddar Gorgeous, Nina West, Sherry Vine, Mayhem Miller, and many more. Also featured are trans model Amanda Lepore and trans actress Candis Cayne.

“Nerves of Steel” will appear on The Neon, the upcoming 18th studio album from Erasure duo Andy Bell and Vince Clarke.

“This is my favourite track from the album,” Bell said of the single, via Rolling Stone. “I am truly honoured that all our LGBTQIA+ friends were so creative during lockdown and helped us with this joyful video. Thanks for creating such a lovely piece of art!”

“‘Nerves of Steel'”, said Manila Luzon, one of the performers in the video, “evokes the butterfly feelings I remember when first falling in love and nothing else in the world mattered — pure excitement and electricity.”

Added fellow drag performer Detox, “Erasure has been an integral part of my queer soundtrack from early on and it was a tremendous honour to be included in their new work!”

According to Bell, the new Erasure album is inspired by the pop music that he and Clarke grew up listening to. “It was about refreshing my love — hopefully, our love — of great pop,” Bell said. “I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

The Neon will be released on Aug. 21.