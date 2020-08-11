‘Finding Freedom’ Claims Princess Eugenie Wasn’t Happy That Harry And Meghan Announced Their Pregnancy At Her Wedding

Was Princess Eugenie miffed when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were expecting their first child while attending her wedding to Jack Brooksbank?

That’s what royals reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand allege in their new book Finding Freedom, which offers an inside look at the circumstances that led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from their royal duties and start a new life in Los Angeles.

According to an excerpt from the book appearing in Elle, with the royals gathered together to celebrate the wedding, Harry and Meghan used the opportunity to share their pregnancy news.

“It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the book states.

Adding to the drama is that cousins Eugenie and Harry have always been particularly close.

“Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry,” Scobie and Durand wrote. “They were also the closest of friends. Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London.”

The book added: “Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been ‘beyond wise’ for her years.”

Eugenie, the book noted, “told friends she loved Meghan and that she was ‘just the tonic’ for [Harry].”