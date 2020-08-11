John Legend Takes Swipe At Donald Trump: ‘He’s Been A Bigot His Entire Life’

John Legend discusses Donald Trump, Chrissy Teigen, and more in a new interview with Variety.

Legend, who is the publication’s 2020 Music Mogul of the Year, says of the president, who has previously lashed out at Legend and Teigen on Twitter: “President Trump is obviously a bigot. He’s been a bigot his entire life. I believe he is a eugenicist. He’s not capable of leading the country when we have moments of racial unrest and responses to racism. We’re always going to be a weaker nation with him in charge, and it is an urgent priority that he is not in charge.”

The musician adds of his wife, model, cookbook author, and social media force, Teigen: “When it comes to Chrissy, I’m there as a friend, adviser, and support system — to talk her up — but she’s running her own show.”

Legend then talks about his Juneteenth-released album Bigger Love, telling the publication: “Part of the album is about resilience — that love can help us power through hard times.

“Of course, I didn’t know I was releasing Bigger Love during a pandemic or that, two weeks before its release, there’d be a nine-minute snuff video of an officer killing George Floyd.

“I didn’t know what landscape I’d be releasing this album into. I do believe that there is more to the Black experience in America than mourning, anger, and outrage. There’s more to our humanity. I was looking for the sound of love in what is a pretty scary time.”

Legend also discusses policing and criminal justice reform: “We are f**king up so much stuff on the front end that the only way to clean up our mess is to use the police to contain it, and use the jails to punish and control it.

“What would be more moral would be to spend money on the front end to make sure that people have the input in their lives that could make them healthier and safer. That’s the right conversation that community organizers and activists are asking us to have. The wrong conversation is to retrain the same guys to keep breaking the rules and the laws. We’ve tried for decades. It hasn’t worked.”