‘Euphoria”s Hunter Schafer On Her Breakout Role: ‘Trying To Feel Seen Has Been The Project Of My Life’

Hunter Schafer broke onto the Hollywood scene with her role as Jules in HBO’s “Euphoria” and with season two around the corner the actress is opening up about what it’s like to be in the spotlight.

As the cover star for Allure‘s September 2020 issue, on the Future of Beauty, Schafer, 20, gets real about how she’s managing the stardom.

“I have no idea what I’m doing — just riding the wave that life is handing me and trying to be okay and keep my s**t together,” she admits. “I think whatever presence I have, in the public-figure world, presents itself as something more collected, but I’m messy. I am just trying to figure out how to be a 21-year-old.”

RELATED: Zendaya And John David Washington Teamed Up With The Creator Of ‘Euphoria’ To Film A Secret Pandemic Movie

Photo: Daniella Midenge for Allure

She added, “When you think about it, [my work] has this common thread of creating the identity of a person… that’s been the project of my life. Just trying to feel seen and learn how to see others correctly.”

But one thing that comforts Schafer are the similarities she shares with her “Euphoria” character, Jules.

“I think, perhaps, there’s a bit of a projection of Jules onto me, Hunter,” she said. “Sometimes I dress like her; sometimes I like to dress like her. But she’s one part of me. I feel like Jules is one of the 10 or however many parts of me. I think I’m different from Jules in where I am with myself, and how I love people, and what my concerns are as far as being affirmed, and whatnot.”

RELATED: Zendaya Admits She Enjoyed Working On ‘Spider-Man’ After ‘Euphoria’ Because It’s Not ‘So Heavy’

Photo: Daniella Midenge for Allure

And in the middle of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Schafer explains how she’s approaching activism.

“I feel like with a lot of white celebrities in particular who do benefit from their whiteness and white supremacy, and by proxy the oppression of Black people, they need to be speaking in these moments or to be active in some way,” she said. “Part of that is using your platform or giving it to someone else, but I also think our voices aren’t necessary in this. There’s also a way to quietly do your part, and a lot of that has to do with allocating funds to the right people. It’s going to be [about] finding some direct action with your body and interrogating your whiteness. None of that is Instagrammable.”

Read more from Schafer here.