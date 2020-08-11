Guns N’ Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Talks Alcohol Addiction On Lily Cornell’s IGTV Show

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan opened about about his struggles with addiction on the new episode of Lily Cornell Silver’s IGTV mental health series, “Mind Wide Open”.

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s Daughter Lily Tackles Mental Health On New IGTV ShowChris Cornell’s Daughter Lily Tackles Mental Health On New IGTV Show

In the conversation, McKagan recalls having his first panic attack when he was 16, describing feeling like the floor had fallen out from under him while taking a shower.

“Suddenly I couldn’t breathe, and I was sweating in the shower… and I remember just pushing the shower door open and crawling out on the floor, and yelling for my mom,” he said.

RELATED: Toni Cornell, Daughter Of Chris Cornell, Covers Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’ For Lolla2020 Livestream

Speaking about his addiction to alcohol and drugs, McKagan said, “What happens is, with alcohol, there’s so much sugar in alcohol, with a guy like myself, and I think with your dad, as well, you can’t just do a little… in my case… I got up to a full gallon of vodka a day… and then I was doing cocaine, too… cocaine is not good for panic attacks… so I would take pills to bring me down from too much cocaine and alcohol.”