‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals Reason She’s No Longer Friends With ‘Selling Sunset”s Chrishell Stause

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is opening up about her former friendship with “Selling Sunset”s Chrishell Stause.

Shay spoke about why the pair apparently no longer see eye-to-eye on her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” with Christine Quinn.

According to Just Jared, the reality TV star recalled how she and Stause had become close in 2017, around the same time that Stause and her then-husband Justin Hartley‘s dog passed away.

Shay explained how she DM’d Hartley so she could send something to Stause.

The star shared, “I was like, ‘Hey, what’s y’all’s new address? I want to send something for Chrishell.'”

“And he was just like ‘Oh, my god, that’s so sweet. Thank you so much, really tough time,’ and then he gives me the address and he’s like, ‘Hope to see you soon’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’”

Shay said she later told the story to the pair’s mutual friend, Jamie Lynne, who had reportedly been told a different story by Stause.

“She then twists this conversation to Jamie and was like, ‘Oh, my god. How embarrassing. Scheana texted?’” Shay said. “I don’t remember what it was she said exactly, but it was just, like, ‘How embarrassing’ with a bunch of, like, monkey-with-the-hands-over-the-face [emojis].”

“I’ve just kept the peace. But for her to say now that Justin’s like a big TV and movie star [so] she can’t be seen with reality people? I was like, ‘B***h! You were just as much a fan of me as I was of you. We’ve all become friends but now because Justin’s on ‘This Is Us’, I’m not good enough for you to hang out with and you’re gonna talk s**t about me?’”

It was revealed last month that Hartley had allegedly texted Stause to tell her he was divorcing her – they were married for two years.

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, but listed the date of separation as July 8, stating “irreconcilable differences.”