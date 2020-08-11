Hilary Swank Opens Up About Her Return To Hollywood Five Years After Father’s Lung Transplant

Hilary Swank is making her return to Hollywood in a big way.

The actress, 46, is on the cover of Health magazine for the September issue and looked back at her five-plus years she spent out of the spotlight to take care of her dad.

“It was supposed to be a year, because it takes a year to see if an organ transplant takes,” Swank explained. “A lung transplant is the most difficult of all, as it’s an incredibly delicate organ. The plan was to take off a year. I became my dad’s health advocate. One year quickly turned into two, and then three.”

She added, “And, thank God, prayers were answered. He is healthy and doing really well five-plus years later.”

But now that Swank is back, starring in Netflix’s upcoming drama “Away”, she’s focusing on passion projects.

“Before being an actor, I wanted to be an astronaut. I had such passion for, and respect for, astronauts and people who are exploring something that’s so much bigger than all of us,” she said of “Away”. “Something else, which was just as significant to me when I read ‘Away’, was that the script was unique in its inclusion of so many multi-ethnic characters. They too are all struggling with their own powerful personal stories, which really connects all of us. It also highlights the beautiful fact that space has no borders. We could use more of that down here right now.”

Swank’s issue of Health magazine hits newsstands August 14.

“Away” premieres Sept. 4.