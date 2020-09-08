Gritty, Drama Reboot Of ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Gets 2-Season Order From Peacock

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” may be coming back, but with a whole new style.

According to a report from Deadline, “Bel-Air”, the gritty drama series loosely based on the Will Smith-starring sitcom, has just received a two-season order from NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock.

“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” said Smith in a statement (Smith will serve as an exec producer, but won’t be appearing).

“I’ve been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen,” he added. “They ordered two full seasons of ‘Bel-Air’ based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter revealed this bold reimagining of the classic Will Smith-starring sitcom was in the works.

Smith is teaming up on the project with Morgan Cooper, who went viral in March 2019 with a four-minute fake trailer for a gritty drama version of the classic “Fresh Prince” premise.

The original ’90s series starred Smith as a teenager who moves from his life in West Philadelphia to live with his uncle and aunt in an upper-class neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

Titled “Bel-Air”, the short caught Smith’s attention, the new drama has been in the works for over a year since.

Cooper will serve as co-executive producer on the series, and will write and direct the show.