Gritty ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot In The Works Based On Viral Video

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” may be coming back, but with a whole new style.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a dramatic reimagining of the classic Will Smith-starring sitcom is in the works.
Smith is teaming up on the project with Morgan Cooper, who went viral in March 2019 with a four-minute fake trailer for a gritty drama version of the classic “Fresh Prince” premise.
The original ’90s series starred Smith as a teenager who moves from his life in West Philadelphia to live with his uncle and aunt in an upper-class neighbourhood in Los Angeles.
Titled “Bel-Air”, the short caught Smith’s attention, the new drama has been in the works for over a year since.
Cooper will serve as co-executive producer on the series, and will write and direct the show.