Kelly Ripa Responds To Fan Criticizing Her ‘Lack Of Personal Grooming’

Kelly Ripa is always looking for feedback from fans.

On Monday, the TV host shared a promo video for the return of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this fall showing the duo’s morning routine.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares The Lessons She Learned From Regis Philbin In Upcoming ’20/20′ Special

“I swear I don’t actually brush my teeth like that…” Ripa captioned the post.

But in the comments, some fans had criticism to share.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Jokes She’s On An ‘All Carbohydrate Diet’ In Quarantine

“The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming,” a commenter wrote. “I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys.”

Ripa wasn’t ready to let that one slide, though, responding, “I’ll bring it up at the next meeting.”