Lakeith Stanfield Insists ‘I’m Not Harming Myself’ After Disturbing Instagram Posts Worry Fans

Fans of actor Lakeith Stanfield have been alarmed by some recent messages he’s posted on social media, but he insists he’s fine.

As Newsweek reports, the “Get Out” star’s followers have been expressing their concern after Stanfield posted some worrisome videos that he’s since deleted.

In one of these, he seemingly pours alcohol into a pill bottle with a label for carvedilol, a beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure. “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care,” he wrote in the caption.

A followup video included a caption reading, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy,” while a third video featured the pill bottle and the caption, “bottoms up.”

someone needa check up on lakeith stanfield fr pic.twitter.com/0b1VHcLXx1 — faiz (@bcztheinternet) August 11, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted about the posts, telling his followers that he had “no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you.”

Stanfield’s publicists, Platform PR, tweeted that the actor/comedian was not in any danger: “Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020

Oswalt also confirmed he’d received info that Stanfield was fine, and shared that knowledge with his followers.

“Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted,” wrote Oswalt. “Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”

Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020

Eventually, Stanfield himself returned to Instagram to let fans they could stop worrying: “I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love 🌹”