Meghan Markle Shares Powerful Message About Voting: ‘I Know What It’s Like To Have A Voice And To Feel Voiceless’

Meghan Markle spoke out about the reason she’ll be voting in the upcoming U.S. presidential election in a new Marie Claire feature.

The centennial of a woman’s right to vote in the United States is set to be celebrated in August, before the 2020 presidential election takes place in November.

Meghan joined 99 other influential women to discuss voting to mark the occasion, with the likes of Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey also revealing why they’ll be casting their vote in a few months time.

The Duchess of Sussex shared, “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

She added, “One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.'”

Meghan then concluded, “That is why I vote.”

It’s thought the Duchess will be the first member of the royal family to publicly vote in an election.