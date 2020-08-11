Kylie Jenner Reveals She And Big Sister Kim Kardashian Share Business ‘Advice’ With Each Other

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are not only sisters, they’re longtime collaborators.

Jenner, 23, opened up about her business relationship with Kardashian and the “advice” they share with each other, especially since the pair own competing beauty brands (Kylie Cosmetics and KWW Beauty), during her appearance on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s new Quibi show, “About Face”.

“She’ll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice,” Jenner explained.

But despite having separate businesses, the sisters regularly collaborate.

“There’s nothing better than working with your family,” Jenner explained. “We all understand that we’re more powerful together when we’re a team.”

Adding, “We all keep each other grounded and humble and remind each other of how blessed we are.”

Jenner has worked with all her famous sisters, including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, mom Kris Jenner and even her daughter Stormi, 2.