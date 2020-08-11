Walton Goggins Is ‘John Bronco’ In Mockumentary About The Rise And Fall And Rise Of A Legendary Pitchman

From director of “7 Days in Hell” and “Tour de Pharmacy” comes another deep, hilarious look at a larger than life personality.

On Tuesday, the first teaser dropped for the new mockumentary “John Bronco”, starring Walton Goggins as a fiction Ford pitchman.

“Who Is John Bronco? – Some have said that if you were famous before the Internet, you might as well never have existed. Such is the case for John Bronco, the greatest pitchman who ever lived. In 1966, Ford tapped him to race their new prototype SUV at the Baja 500 in Mexico. Not only did he win, but he gave a rousing speech that rallied a nation. Legend has it that Ford named the new car ‘Bronco’ after John, made him the face of their campaign and skyrocketed him to stardom,” the official description reads. “His commercials were on every channel and his jingle went triple-platinum. John launched his own cologne, breakfast cereal, video game, action figure, you name it. He was the very embodiment of the American dream, that is, until it all came crashing down.”

Directed by Jake Szymanski, the film also stars Tim Meadows as Bronco’s manager Donovan Piggot, Tim Baltz as Ford Motor Company Archivist Daniel Stacks, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bo Derek, Ellen Karsten as Bronco’s first wife Bebe Parker and John Moschitta Jr., with Dennis Quaid narrating.

“John Bronco” will be released later this year.