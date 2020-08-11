Jim Parsons Opens Up About The ‘Intense’ Summer That Led Him To Quit ‘Big Bang Theory’

Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” were understandably saddened when the beloved sitcom ended its 12-season run last year.

As fans eventually learned, while the rest of the cast was amenable to keep going for two more seasons, it was Jim Parsons’ decision to leave that spelled the end of the show, which couldn’t feasibly continue without fan-favourite character Sheldon Cooper.

Parsons is opening up about the circumstances, that led him to not renew his “BBT” contract, in a discussion with David Tennant in the “Broadchurch” star’s new podcast, “David Tennant Does a Podcast With…”.

Parsons explained he had some “other things [he] needed to try and do” beyond the sitcom.

“Our final contract was for the last two years, but no one knew when we signed it what that would mean,” Parsons said. “I kind of had a suspicion in my heart that that was going to be it for me when I did sign that contract.”

Parsons revealed he was experiencing a particularly “intense” period as he branched out with other roles, while also coming to grips that his beloved dog was facing his final days.

“I was exhausted,” he told Tennant. “I was really upset about, more than anything, one of our dogs was getting really at the end of his life around then.”

To make matters worse, just a few days after putting his dog down Parsons broke his foot in an onstage accident during a 2018 performance of The Boys in the Band on Broadway.

“It was the scariest moment for the next couple of days because I felt like I was at the edge of a cliff. I was teetering and I saw something really dark below between the death of the dog,” he said.

“The bottom line was that it was a really intense summer. The dog passing away, he was 14, and [husband] Todd [Spiewak] and I had been together for 15 years at that point, so it just was the end of an era,” Parsons added. “I had this moment of clarity that I think you’re very fortunate to get in a lot of ways, of going ‘Don’t keep speeding by.’ You know? ‘Use this time to take a look around.’ And I did.”