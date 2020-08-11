Ruby Rose Reveals Back Injury Influenced Her Decision To Leave ‘Batwoman’

Ruby Rose’s exit from “Batwoman” shocked fans and now she’s shedding more light on her decision to leave the role behind.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said her recent back surgery following an on-set accident in 2019 was part of the reason she opted not to come back for another season.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” she said. “But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.”

Rose added that the halt in production due to the pandemic gave her a “great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things [with the producers]. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me… I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”

Talking about newly announced “Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie, Rose said, “She seems fantastic. Honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me…I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”