Miranda Kerr On Motherhood And Self-Care: It ‘Makes Me Feel Strong’

Miranda Kerr loves her life of motherhood.

The model, 37, is on the cover of Shape magazine for the September “Women Run The World” Issue and opened up about being a mother, being a businesswoman and self-care.

Not only has Kerr launched an organic line of skincare products, KORA, but the stunner also owns a furniture line, Miranda Kerr Home.

RELATED: Miranda Kerr And Evan Spiegel Open Up About Their Marriage And How They First Met

“I started out having no idea how to run a business,” she admitted to the mag. “I had a vision of an organic brand, and my passion was in creating these products—that was the first step. Knowing my strengths is really important. I try my best to listen to my team, because to be a good leader, you have to be a good listener.”

But she says being a mother is her greatest accomplishment.

“Being a mother makes me feel strong,” Kerr gushed of her three sons, Flynn, 9, Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months. “You would do anything for your children, no matter what. There’s so much strength in that.”

RELATED: Miranda Kerr Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Evan Spiegel: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

And when it comes to self-care, for Kerr, it starts with healthy eating: “You can eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and organic produce, but being happy and enjoying that food with others is just as important. I apply that in all areas of my life. I’m like 80 percent good girl and 20 percent naughty.”

Kerr’s issue of Shape hits newsstands on August 4.