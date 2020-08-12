Viola Davis Celebrates 55th Birthday By Remembering ‘The Birthplace Of My Story’

Viola Davis is celebrating her 55th birthday by looking back to the place of her birth.

In a message she shared on social media Tuesday, the “How to Get Away With Murder” star shared a photo of a dilapidated shack, revealing it to be “the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story.”

According to Davis, she is now the owner of the South Carolina home in which she took her first breath. “Today on my 55th year of life… I own it… all of it,” she wrote.

She concluded by quoting a Cherokee Birth Blessing that read, “May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

When it was widely reported that she purchased the house in the photo, Davis set the record straight in a comment.

“Uhh….contrary to websites….I do not “own” above house,I ‘own’ my STORY!! Too abstract I guess🤷🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️👊🏿🤪💛,” she wrote.

Davis previously talked about her birthplace in A 2016 interview with People, revealing the home is situated on land that was once a plantation.

“I wasn’t on it long, because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born,” explained Davis, who grew up in Fall River, Rhode Island.

“I mean, I went back to visit briefly but still not aware of the history. I think I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific. One-hundred-and-sixty acres of land, and my grandfather was a sharecropper. Most of my uncles and cousins, they’re farmers. That’s the choice that they had. My grandmother’s house was a one-room shack. I have a picture of it on my phone because I think it’s a beautiful picture.”