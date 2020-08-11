Eugene Levy Wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Gets Roasted By Dan Levy And Steve Martin

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Eugene Levy’s family and friends organized virtually to celebrate a true Canadian original this week.

Levy, 73, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the Newport Beach Film Festival. His friends and co-stars chimed in remotely to celebrate Levy’s success. Notable speakers included Steve Martin and Levy’s son, Dan Levy.

“What an honour it is for me to not be there tonight,” teased Levy’s “Father of the Bride” co-star Martin. “To be able to tribute you and not really have to do much or go anywhere and just stay home, is such a thrill.” Adding, “Eugene is like family to me, in that we often eat dinner in total silence.”

“You set a bar for everyone that you work with,” said Dan, who co-starred with his father on “Schitt’s Creek”. “You are incredibly professional, you are incredibly kind, and you have been such a role model for me, just in terms of how to be good generally, and good at your job.”

Fellow “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire said, “He really is everyone’s dad… sweetest, kindest, longest-talking dad.”

Levy was visibly emotional as he watched messages from Martin, Dan, Hampshire, Sarah Levy, Jason Biggs, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliot and more.

