‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss The Subject Of New Course At Georgia State University’s Law School

Not only is she a Grammy-winning songwriter, former member of R&B group Xscape and cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Kandi Burruss is now the subject of a new course at Georgia State University’s College of Law.

Titled the Legal Life of Kandi Burruss, the course will be offered to Georgia State students this fall, taught by professor Mo Ivory as a part of the Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative, which began in 2018 to prepare students for practice in Georgia’s booming entertainment industry.

This new curriculum follows such previous “Legal Life of…” courses as the Legal Life of Ludacris, which was taught last fall.

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel and more,” Ivory said. “I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

“I am honoured to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law,” Burruss added. “Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

During the course, Ivory will guide law students through the deals and contracts that have contributed to building Burruss’ brand, with students role-playing contract negotiations. In addition, the class will also hear from such key figures as Burruss’ mother, attorneys, manager and others, in order to help students develop skills in deal-making, copyrights, trademarks, licensing and endorsements, as well becoming familiar with recording, television and film contracts.

“This class, and the entire Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Certificate program, gives students a real-world look into client representation, writing and interpreting contracts, negotiating deals, and the personal touch it takes to be successful in this practice area,” Ivory explained. “These skills aren’t always taught in a traditional law school setting, and I’m looking forward to an exciting semester.”