Katie Holmes Hits The Streets With Daughter Suri In Rare Video

Katie Holmes is giving a rare glimpse into her life with her daughter Suri.

The actress took to Instagram this week sharing a black-and-white video of her 14-year-old running through the streets of New York.

Holmes simply captioned the clip with a sunshine emoji.

They mother and daughter are currently isolating in New York City, amid the City’s coronavirus lockdown, but have been keeping busy with some creative crafts.

In May, the pair made matching tie-dye clothing:

And earlier this month, Holmes gushed about quarantine life with Daily Telegraph (via the Daily Mail).

“I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” she said of Suri. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and that time together.”

She added, “When I think about my life, I feel very blessed.”

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise.