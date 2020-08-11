CeeLo Green Shunned For Calling Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj’s Music ‘Shameless’

CeeLo Green has a critical assessment of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj that is rubbing people the wrong way.

The singer described the music of the three ultra-popular rappers as “shameless” and “salacious.” Green, 45, questioned the tactics of the three women in a feature from Far Out magazine.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he explained. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

“It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone,” Green continued. “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

He accused “WAP” collaborators Cardi and Megan of using their bodies to solicit attention in a competitive market.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around… Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, [but] it comes at what cost?”

Some readers shot back at Green, accusing him of hypocrisy. Those critics pointed to songs co-written by Green which include lyrics about necrophilia, drug use and “sexy suicide.”

CeeLo: goodness gracious, women rapping about sex? is this appropriate?? could this harm society?? let's be responsible adults. also CeeLo: https://t.co/phoMnUsch0 pic.twitter.com/iet4MF08JP — morg☆n, hot pockets heiress 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@synthentacle) August 10, 2020